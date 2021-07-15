Wings Price Reaches $0.0360 on Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $9,621.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00853987 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

