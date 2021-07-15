Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 379.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 364,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,636. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

