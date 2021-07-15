Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Trading Down 21.2%

Shares of Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) dropped 21.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 2,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46.

Wirecard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

