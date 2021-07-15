WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRS traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.15. 13,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,336. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $93,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

