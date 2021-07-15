WNS (NYSE:WNS) Announces Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. WNS updated its FY22 guidance to $3.09-3.28 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.090-$3.280 EPS.

WNS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49. WNS has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

A number of research firms have commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

