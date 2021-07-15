Woodline Partners LP Acquires 2,509 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,124.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 203,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,563 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 645,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,632,000 after buying an additional 59,850 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.7% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $144.85 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

