Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,281,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $50.93 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
