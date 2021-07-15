Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000.

OTCMKTS:GHACU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

