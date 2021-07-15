Woodline Partners LP Buys 5,998 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chindata Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. Research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

