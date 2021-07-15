Woodline Partners LP Buys New Stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $4,144,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $13,853,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,139,063 shares of company stock worth $36,633,485 and sold 118,301 shares worth $2,366,020.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

