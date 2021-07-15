Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSIBU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $6,012,000.

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

