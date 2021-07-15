Woodline Partners LP Invests $2.19 Million in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 637,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.57% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

