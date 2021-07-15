Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 4.3%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.24. 37,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,740,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Several research firms recently commented on WKHS. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.71.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. Research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

