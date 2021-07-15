World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.81 and last traded at $52.84. 6,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 594,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.