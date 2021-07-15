Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

WWLNF stock remained flat at $$96.75 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31. Worldline has a 52-week low of $82.56 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

