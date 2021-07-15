Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Achieves $2.30 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $417.73 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $314.15 or 0.00948925 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00042563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00114862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00151847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,132.29 or 1.00078478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,326,567 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

