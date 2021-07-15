X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 2,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 969,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in X Financial in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of X Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial Company Profile (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

