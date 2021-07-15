Xueyan Wang Sells 30,407 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,233,916.06.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $148,011,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $45,002,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.