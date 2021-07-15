Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Yamaha Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YAMHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CLSA lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.50.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

