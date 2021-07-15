Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yandex by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,505,000 after purchasing an additional 143,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $218,989,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.79. 28,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,308. Yandex has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

