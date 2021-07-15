YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $100.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.44. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YASKY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

