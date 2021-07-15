Yaupon Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,056 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Devon Energy comprises 1.9% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Devon Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 340,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400,797. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.