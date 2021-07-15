Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $106,000 Holdings in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Yaupon Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,996 shares during the quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $12,614,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,423,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Qell Acquisition by 72.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 210,457 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,476,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,938,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QELL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 4,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,496. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

