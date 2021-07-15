Yaupon Capital Management LP Lowers Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Yaupon Capital Management LP reduced its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $9,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $3,815,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.70. 11,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,009. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

