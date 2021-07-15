Yaupon Capital Management LP Takes $4.48 Million Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,000. Hess Midstream makes up approximately 3.8% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $7,621,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $2,135,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 41.6% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 219,679 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,684. The company has a market cap of $590.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 138.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $753,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.