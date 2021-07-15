Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report $246.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.40 million and the lowest is $244.00 million. Yelp reported sales of $169.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.84 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

YELP opened at $37.81 on Monday. Yelp has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -252.05 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Yelp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Yelp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

