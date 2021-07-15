Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given “Sell” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on YELP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -252.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.46. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Yelp’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Yelp by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

