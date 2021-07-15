Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Has $22.07 Million Stock Holdings in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,131 shares during the quarter. New Frontier Health makes up 1.0% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 6.79% of New Frontier Health worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Frontier Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,334 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in New Frontier Health during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New Frontier Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NFH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 153,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. New Frontier Health Co. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20.

New Frontier Health Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH).

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.