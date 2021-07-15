Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Intersect ENT reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

XENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $623.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.62. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.