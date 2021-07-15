Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Okta posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

OKTA traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.34. 20,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 0.98. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,249 shares of company stock valued at $29,861,348 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 159.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,056,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Okta by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.