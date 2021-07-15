Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.00 million, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 152,553 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 100,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

