Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Announce $1.46 EPS

Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

