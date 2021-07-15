Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post sales of $16.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $17.48 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $67.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $69.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $85.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $88.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 297,683 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.63. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.