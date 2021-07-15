Zacks: Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $6.31. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $11.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $20.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $29.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,126,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 215,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $572.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.98. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

