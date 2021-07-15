Zacks: Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $6.31. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $11.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $20.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $29.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,126,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 215,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $572.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.98. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.