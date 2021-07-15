Zacks: Analysts Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.41 Million

Brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report $432.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.30 million and the highest is $435.52 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $293.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFAM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.41. The company had a trading volume of 165,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,485.75 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.