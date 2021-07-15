Zacks: Analysts Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). CVR Energy reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244,952 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 371.9% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 99,623 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its position in CVR Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 521,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $14.97 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.21.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.