Zacks: Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to post sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $353,067,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $46,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.64. 2,681,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.