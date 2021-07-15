Zacks: Analysts Expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Natura &Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.07). Natura &Co posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Natura &Co will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natura &Co.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $4,791,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.36. 3,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,225. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

