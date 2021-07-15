Zacks: Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. New Residential Investment posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Shares of NRZ opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

