Zacks: Analysts Expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $86.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $87.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

