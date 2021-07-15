Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Post $4.53 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.88 and the lowest is $4.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $15.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $16.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $149.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $93.61 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

