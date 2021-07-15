Zacks: Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. Tattooed Chef reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 66.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $68,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 42.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 169,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,584. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

