Zacks: Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce $83.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $61.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $348.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $84.03. 5,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,984. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,614 shares of company stock worth $3,595,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,458 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

