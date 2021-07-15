Zacks: Analysts Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce sales of $75.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.80 million and the highest is $75.49 million. Upland Software reported sales of $71.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $307.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $310.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $316.48 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $328.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million.

UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,094. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,731. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

