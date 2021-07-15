Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.23). Appian reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPN. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $10.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.26. The stock had a trading volume of 683,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,344. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -236.52 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $260.00.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.