Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.03). Delta Air Lines reported earnings of ($4.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,809,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after buying an additional 717,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.