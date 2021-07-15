Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Bank posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on FRBA. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $251.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 185,300 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.