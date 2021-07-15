Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.17.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $277.24. 597,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $284.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.62.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

