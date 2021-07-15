Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post $1.90 EPS

Brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.90. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

MCHP traded down $5.33 on Thursday, reaching $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,120. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.36.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,871. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

