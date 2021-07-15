Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,768,506 shares of company stock worth $549,614,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Syneos Health by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Syneos Health by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Syneos Health by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,723,000 after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Syneos Health by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.12. 2,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.50. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

